Bucs hire Keith Armstrong as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter now is the offensive coordinator in Atlanta. Former Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong now has the same job in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs hired Armstrong for the position Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Armstrong spent the past 11 years with the Falcons but was fired after the season.

Armstrong played for new Bucs head coach Bruce Arians at Temple.

The Bucs also have hired Todd Bowles as their defensive coordinator, former Cardinals assistant Harold Goodwin as assistant head coach/run-game coordinator and former Broncos assistant Sean Kugler as their offensive line coach.