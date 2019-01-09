Chris Herndon pleads guilty to settle DUI case

Getty Images

Jets tight end Chris Herndon was arrested for driving under the influence last June and he settled the case in a New Jersey court on Wednesday.

TMZ reports that Herndon pleaded guilty to an undisclosed charge. Herndon’s driver’s license has been revoked for 90 days, he was fined and he has been sentenced to a 12-hour driver education program.

It seems like a safe bet that Herndon will be suspended by the NFL as a result of the guilty plea.

If so, it will delay Herndon’s attempt to build on a promising rookie year. The fourth-round pick caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns while showing a good rapport with fellow rookie Sam Darnold as the season unfolded.