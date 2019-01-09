Colts lose Mike Mitchell for rest of postseason

Getty Images

Colts safety Mike Mitchell won’t play for the rest of the postseason.

Mitchell, a longtime veteran who arrived with the Colts in October, has played well for the Colts this season, including being named the AFC’s defensive player of the week in Week Seven. But he suffered a calf strain in the wild card round against the Texans and the Colts put him in injured reserve today.

That’s a tough blow and a key reason that the teams earning playoff byes are better off than the teams that have to play in the wild card round. The Colts will face a well-rested Chiefs team on Saturday.

To take Mitchell’s place on the roster, safety Rolan Milligan was called up from the practice squad. The Colts also signed defensive end Anthony Winbush to the practice squad.