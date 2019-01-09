Dak Prescott on his knee: It’s good; it’s great

Getty Images

Dak Prescott didn’t want any part of questions about his knee.

“My knee is good. It’s great,” the Cowboys quarterback said.

Prescott had a full practice again Wednesday. He has not missed a beat since flipping in the air on his 16-yard run to the Seattle 1 on third-and-14 late in the fourth quarter Saturday.

“I think he looks great,” offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. “He’s always got something after a game, you know? Man, he looks great to me this week.”

Prescott said he took a helmet on his thigh, which sent him cartwheeling. Even though Prescott is on the injury report this week with a knee injury, no one with the Cowboys seems concerned.

He conceded he wore a sleeve on his knee during practice, but added again that he’s “good.”

“I think he’s going to be fine. I don’t think we’re concerned about it at all,” Linehan said.