Devin McCourty practicing for Patriots

Patriots safety Devin McCourty didn’t practice during the team’s bye week workouts after suffering a concussion in Week 17 against the Jets, but things took a step in the right direction on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports from New England, McCourty was on the field and working during the open portion of the team’s first practice session of the week. McCourty may still be in the concussion protocol, but the fact that he’s working at this point would bode well for clearing it in time to play against the Chargers.

Good health was the order of the day for the Patriots. Tight end Dwayne Allen, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was also on the field and every player in the roster took part in practice in some capacity.

The exact capacities will be listed on the team’s injury report when it’s released later on Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like there will be big injury issues for the Patriots to deal with this week.