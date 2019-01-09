Dolphins expected to interview Darren Rizzi Friday

Getty Images

The three NFC teams that elected to make head coaching changes have filled their vacancies, which leaves five AFC teams as the only NFL clubs currently without a head coach.

A couple of those teams appear to be close to making a call, but it looks like it will be a little bit before the Dolphins end their search. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to interview their special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi for the vacancy on Friday.

That would put off a decision for at least a few more days and the other four candidates who have interviewed for the job are all coaching for playoff teams, so an official announcement can’t come before the end of the divisional round if Brian Flores, Eric Bieniemy, Kris Richard or Dennis Allen is the choice.

Rizzi has two head coaching stints at the collegiate level (Rhode Island and New Haven) and has been with Miami since 2010.