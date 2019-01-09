Doug Pederson: Saints didn’t run it up last time, we need to start faster

Getty Images

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters said this week that he felt the Saints ran up the score in the regular season matchup between the teams, but head coach Doug Pederson sees things differently.

There’s no doubt that the 48-7 Saints win was a lopsided affair, but Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that the Eagles “just didn’t make enough plays” and “once it snowballs” there’s not much that the team can do to keep the score close. Pederson was also asked how the team can keep things from snowballing this time around.

Pederson reiterated his belief that the Eagles are a different team than they were earlier this season and talked about the need to start faster than they did in the past.

“We have to convert first downs on offense, be the best we can defensively, three-and-out, to start fast,” Pederson said. “I think offensively we’ve done that a little bit better here down the stretch. We’ve been able to get points off our first drives. Defense has done a nice job of getting three-and-out early, six-plays-and-out on the punt, getting the ball back to the offense.”

The Eagles have scored first in each of their last four games and they’ve won all four of them to keep their season alive. Keeping that streak alive will likely be essential to their chances in New Orleans on Sunday.