Doug Pederson: Saints didn’t run it up last time, we need to start faster

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2019, 12:35 PM EST
Getty Images

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters said this week that he felt the Saints ran up the score in the regular season matchup between the teams, but head coach Doug Pederson sees things differently.

There’s no doubt that the 48-7 Saints win was a lopsided affair, but Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that the Eagles “just didn’t make enough plays” and “once it snowballs” there’s not much that the team can do to keep the score close. Pederson was also asked how the team can keep things from snowballing this time around.

Pederson reiterated his belief that the Eagles are a different team than they were earlier this season and talked about the need to start faster than they did in the past.

“We have to convert first downs on offense, be the best we can defensively, three-and-out, to start fast,” Pederson said. “I think offensively we’ve done that a little bit better here down the stretch. We’ve been able to get points off our first drives. Defense has done a nice job of getting three-and-out early, six-plays-and-out on the punt, getting the ball back to the offense.”

The Eagles have scored first in each of their last four games and they’ve won all four of them to keep their season alive. Keeping that streak alive will likely be essential to their chances in New Orleans on Sunday.

6 responses to "Doug Pederson: Saints didn't run it up last time, we need to start faster

  2. Going to be a tough matchup, but it will be a much better game than that. Saints have cooled off (coasted?) a bit and the Eagles have gotten hot and are definitely battle tested. Still, any team coming off a wild card game is at a big disadvantage in the divisional round, that’s why teams fight for a first round bye and better yet home field.

  5. There was a moment in that last game when the Eagleds scored to make it 17–7, stopped the Saints offense with a 3 and out, and moved the ball past midfield with a few minutes left in the half: plenty of time to make it 17–10 or even 17–14. But an injury to Kelce forced Wisniewski over to Center and brought Seumalo in off the bench. There was a breakdown in blocking on 3rd down, Wentz got sacked, the Eagles punted for a touchback, and Brees rang up 6. Then everything unravelled.

    But the Eagles’ D is playing better and the o-line is healthier going into this game than they were last time.

    I know the Saints should be heavily favored, but I’m hoping for a dogfight. If the Eagles win this week, then all bets are off regarding how deep they can go.

