Dowell Loggains expected to follow Adam Gase

Getty Images

Dowell Loggains is expected to join Adam Gase in New York as the Jets’ main offensive assistant, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.

Loggains served as Gase’s offensive coordinator in Miami in 2018. Loggains also had that role with the Titans (2012-13) and Bears (2016-17).

Former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph could join Gase as the Jets’ defensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Joseph, though, remains a candidate for the head coaching vacancy in Cincinnati.

Gase and Joseph worked together in Miami.