Dwayne Haskins keeps dropping hints about the Giants

There was a passing comment from Dwayne Haskins in December, alluding to the possibility of the Giants drafting him.

Now, it’s become a full-fledged campaign.

The former Ohio State quarterback, who declared for the 2019 NFL Draft this week, is openly musing about joining his boyhood favorite team, with a social media post of him Photoshopped into a Giants uniform, along with the message “Don’t let me go back to the crib.” He grew up in New Jersey.

For some reason the tweet has since been deleted. He also posted some images of himself in other uniforms, including the Bengals, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars and Redskins.

But two things seem clear: He wouldn’t mind staying close to home, and the Giants could certainly use him. They pick sixth overall, and have a clear need for a successor at the position.

“Big Giants fan,” Haskins said at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. “I went to all the Amani Toomer camps growing up. Tiki Barber, Eli Manning, Jeremy Shockey, Antonio Pierce, Osi Umenyiora, Michael Strahan, I can go on and on.

“I definitely was a big Giants fan growing up. Loved watching them. Seeing Saquon [Barkley], how well he’s playing, I’m close friends with him, known him since I was a sophomore in high school, and it’s been really cool watching him playing.”

The Giants pick sixth, and it’s unclear if the five teams in front of them need/can justify another high pick at the position.