Elway’s dilemma: Munchak or Fangio

Broncos G.M. John Elway has plenty of experience hiring head coaches. Too much experience hiring coaches. So much experience hiring coaches that this could be his last experience hiring coaches.

Elway has whittled his choices down to two: Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The thinking is that Elway is leaning Munchak. However, Fangio could save the day.

Per a league source, Fangio’s burning desire to finally become a head coach has made him willing to let Elway hand pick the coaching staff. Elway wants Gary Kubiak to run the offense. That’s more likely if it’s Fangio.

It also makes it less likely that the offensive coordinator will be pilfered by another team, since Kubiak has retired from serving as a head coach, for health reasons.

However it plays out, the stakes have never been higher for Elway. Only three years after winning a Super Bowl, he has presided over the worst back-to-back seasons for the Broncos since 1971-72. Another sub-.500 season could be his last.