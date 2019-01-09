Eric Berry misses Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry did not practice Wednesday after having a limited practice a day earlier.

It is unknown whether he has had a setback with his heel injury or whether it’s just a precaution.

Berry returned in Week 15, playing 30 snaps against the Chargers before playing 69 in Week 16 against the Sehawks. He sat out Week 17 in preparation for the postseason.

Berry missed the first 14 games of the season after tearing his Achilles in the 2017 season opener.

“He’s a real critical part of our team,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “He’s an outstanding player. He’s one of our true leaders; guys rally around him.

“But this is really hard on him as a player, this is something he loves to do. . . .Every week we’ve got our fingers crossed and hope he can make it back.”

Berry was the only change to the team’s injury report from Tuesday.

Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (calf/ankle) remained out, and running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) and receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) remained limited.