Eric Ebron limited in practice; Darius Leonard a full participant

Getty Images

The Colts practiced outdoors Wednesday, with a wind chill of 13 degrees and snow showers, in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Chiefs.

Tight end Eric Ebron (hip), safety Clayton Geathers (knee), wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) returned to practice after being listed as did not practice in Tuesday’s walk-through.

Ebron, Inman and Sheard were limited Wednesday. Geathers had a full practice as did linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as limited Tuesday with shoulder and ankle injuries.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle), safety Malik Hooker (foot), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee), receiver Ryan Grant (toe) and defensive lineman Denico Autry (shoulder) sat out practice.

Safety J.J. Wilcox (ankle) appears ready to return after another full practice.