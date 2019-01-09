Ezekiel Elliott on facing Todd Gurley: It’s about teams, not individuals

Getty Images

It’s become commonplace over the years to frame games as a matchup of quarterbacks despite the fact that the players are not on the field at the same time and can therefore do nothing but watch as the player they are said to be squaring off against does his work.

Framing games as a matchup of running backs is less common, although some might be inclined to dust off the device for this Saturday’s game between the Rams and Cowboys. Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott have traded the NFC rushing lead over the last three seasons and will now be in the same postseason game for the first time.

That may provide some narrative foundation heading into Saturday night, but, as Elliott notes, the game isn’t being played 1-on-1.

“I think we both go in with the same mindset,” Elliott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Playoff football; it’s about the team, it’s not really about individuals. It’s about trying to get that Super Bowl. Yes, it’s going to be great facing against him. But I’m not going to put too much emphasis on that.”

The Cowboys and Rams have met once in the regular season since both backs were in the league. The Rams won 35-30 in Week Four of the 2017 season. Elliott had 85 rushing yards, 54 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns while Gurley ran for 121 yards, caught seven passes for 94 yards and scored once.