Falcons hire Ben Kotwica as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Falcons have hired Ben Kotwica as special teams coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.

“Ben will provide an experienced but new voice for our special teams,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said in a statement. “He brings an attacking attitude to our units, and we are excited to add him to our staff.”

Kotwica has spent the past five seasons with Washington and has 12 years of NFL coaching experience. His special teams units lead the league in kickoff touchback percentage (81.2 percent) this season.

He began his coaching career with the Jets.