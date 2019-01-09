Gary Kubiak to return to coaching as Broncos offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The last time the Broncos won a Super Bowl, Gary Kubiak was their head coach. Kubiak, who left coaching for two seasons for health reasons, will return as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Broncos hired Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as their head coach Wednesday.

Kubiak, 57, spent the past two seasons as a scouting and personnel advisor for the team after resigning as its head coach in January 2017.

He went 21-11 as the team’s head coach.

Kubiak was John Elway’s backup quarterback in Denver and later Elway’s offensive coordinator with the Broncos, serving in that role from 1995-2005.

Thirteen times Kubiak’s offenses have finished in the top 10 in yards, and 15 times a Kubiak offense has ranked in the top 10 in points.