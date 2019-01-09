Gregg Williams won’t be back in Cleveland

Getty Images

Now that the Browns have settled on a new head coach, they don’t need the interim.

And if nothing else, Gregg Williams can always find work at the post office.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the former defensive coordinator who filled in after Hue Jackson was fired will not be retained by new coach Freddie Kitchens.

Trying to keep him would have created the kind of internal turmoil they’re trying to move away from, the kind which made Hard Knocks such an awkward watch at times. And while they played well under his watch, the development of Baker Mayfield and the need to keep a rising commodity like Kitchens made it inevitable.

Williams has bragged about all the offers he’s had in the past, and will get to pick from those letters now.