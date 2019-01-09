Gregg Williams won’t be back in Cleveland

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2019, 12:22 PM EST
Getty Images

Now that the Browns have settled on a new head coach, they don’t need the interim.

And if nothing else, Gregg Williams can always find work at the post office.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the former defensive coordinator who filled in after Hue Jackson was fired will not be retained by new coach Freddie Kitchens.

Trying to keep him would have created the kind of internal turmoil they’re trying to move away from, the kind which made Hard Knocks such an awkward watch at times. And while they played well under his watch, the development of Baker Mayfield and the need to keep a rising commodity like Kitchens made it inevitable.

Williams has bragged about all the offers he’s had in the past, and will get to pick from those letters now.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Gregg Williams won’t be back in Cleveland

  2. They better hire someone with HC experience on that staff. I’m not disapproving letting go of Greg Williams. Our defense wasn’t the greatest. But this is a high risk, high reward move. Get someone with HC experience on the staff..

  9. Best of luck to ya Gregg! Thanks for helping to bring winning back to “The Land”. Your time as interim head coach won’t be forgotten.

  13. tylawspick6 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:26 pm
    This guy and Todd Haley are the same person. They spend 1 year on a team and ruin their reputation.

    I have no idea how they keep getting re-hired.

    ——————-

    The fact that I agree with this post means I need to get my life in order.

    Good day. PFT.

  15. Great X’s and O’s coach, but just a difficult person. He consistently wears out his welcome, which is why teams shy away from him as a head coach.

  18. Kitchens wasted no time getting rid of a potential controversy over who is gonna be in control of the team. They was loyal to Williams and it’s a shame for it to end like this. Cowardly move by him and he will regret it.

  21. kcflake says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:23 pm
    Gregg Williams can be the defensive coordinator in kansas City. We would roll out the red carpet for a competent DC.
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    Andy tried hiring an arrogant defensive coach in Philly, name of Jim Washburn. Didn’t work out so well for Big Red.

  23. Dorsey is a smart guy – this whole thing is weird to me. Why keep that entire staff? Should have all been let go last season despite some mild success, you cannot keep that entire group.

  24. I feel bad for the guy but I understand the decision. I know he’s not very well-liked in some circles but he took over after the mess Hue Jackson was fired and did an excellent job. They finished 7-8-1. The Browns were 5-3 after Williams took over. That’s more wins than Hue Jackson got in the last decade. He made the team competitive and now he’s shown the door. It doesn’t seem fair for the job he did. However, with a new coach means a new staff and if there was going to be some tension they had to do this. I’m sure Williams will find a job out there. He certainly deserves it after what he accomplished with the Browns the last half a season.

  25. I was all for they keeping Williams based on how the team performed post-Hue. But they want Kitchens…OK. I’m going to assume this is Dorsey’s desired move and not Haslam just screwing everything up like he always does.

    And, of course they couldn’t keep Williams after hiring Kitchens. I agree with someone above that it would be a good idea to hire someone with HC experience as a mentor to Kitchens so that he can have some of the pressure taken off of him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!