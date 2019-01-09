Jason Garrett has “no concerns” about Dak Prescott’s knee injury

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his knee when he flipped in the air on his 16-yard run to the Seattle 1 on third-and-14 late in the fourth quarter Saturday. He showed up on the team’s injury report Tuesday.

But Prescott had a full practice and showed no signs of an injury, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday morning.

“No concerns,” Garrett said.

Prescott did practice with his knee taped, Garrett said when asked if the quarterback wore a brace.

Receiver Cole Beasley (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Garrett said, with Jarwin’s sprain sounding more serious than Beasley’s. The Cowboys have only two other tight ends on their roster, having already placed starting tight end Geoff Swaim on injured reserve after wrist surgery.

Defensive lineman David Irving, who hasn’t played or practiced because of a high-ankle sprain since Week 7, also will not practice. The Cowboys had hopes Irving might return this week. He has played in only two games this season.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness/ankle) is expected to have a limited practice.