Jets land Adam Gase

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2019, 7:58 PM EST
The cross-pollination of the AFC East continues.

The same division that saw Bill Belichick jump from the Jets to the Patriots and Rex Ryan bounce from the Jets to the Bills now has another head coach staying in the quartet of rivals.

ESPN reports that the Jets will hire Adam Gase as the franchise’s next head coach.

Gase, who spent three years with the Dolphins, became the clear choice after Matt Rhule decided to stay put at Baylor. And Gase, who also was considered by the Cardinals and Packers, will inherit the franchise quarterback he never had in Miami, giving him the opportunity to develop Sam Darnold, who has shown that he can indeed become one of the better young quarterbacks in the game.

Gase led the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2016; the next two seasons were dragged down by a torrent of adversities.

And so Gase, who was fired by Stephen Ross, will now coach the team Ross once tried to buy. Gase also will get a chance to stick it to the Dolphins twice per year. Regardless of who emerges victorious in those games, we all win.

  1. This organization is so frustrating. Trying to reserve judgement but I’m not a fan of this hire.

  10. This man got Jay Cutler to his beat Bears season then with the ‘phins he got Jay Cutler to beat Tom Brady . This guy is legit

  12. I’m happy I wanted either McCarthy or him glad they landed one of them. Only time will tell but we’ll see let’s go jets

  16. People talk about Kingsbury, but I think the Gase hire worse. He literally rode the coattails of Peyton Manning into OC and HC gigs. He was exposed in Miami. Unbelievable.

  19. So wonder if McCarthy is damaged goods that has to sit out more than one year. Thought for sure the Jets would hire him.

    Jets fan-base deserves a winner, hope this works out for them long-term and Patriots dynasty is finally broken.

  20. Gase never had a franchise qb in Miami? That was his choice. His ego said he could make Tannehill the guy.

    Good luck, Jets. This guy needed a few years back at OC to learn from his mistakes. Enjoy no offensive identity, enjoy him passing on 3rd and 1, and enjoy him outsmarting himself to prove he truly is a genius.

  21. Torichie747: Joe Benigno from WFAN NY is going to rip into this tomorrow on his show. He wanted Mike Mcarthy badly and wanted no part of Adam Gase.

  23. Firing him was a great move by the Dolphins. Gase is not a head coach.

    Predictably though, Miami will hire someone equally as worthless…..

  24. So, Coach McCarthy is the odd man out. Would have never thought. Packers fans have been saying for a while that his play-calling has gotten stale and the game has passed him by, but it’s almost as if the rest of the NFL thinks that too.

    I honestly thought that he just needed a change of scenery to revitalize himself, and that still may be true, but I guess he won’t get a chance to show that this year. Good luck to the Jets, and Coach Mike.

  25. Good luck to Jets fans, hope you get what Coach Gase says he is an Offensive guru.
    Wait and see how long it is, before he starts getting rid of players, who he doesn’t like in the locker room.
    The Dolphins went through the ringer with this coach. Hope he doesn’t do the play calling, if he does good luck.
    Unless this man changes his attitude, and it will be interesting in New York, he may be out sooner rather than later.

  35. “Regardless of who emerges victorious in those games, we all win.”

    How does this make any sense? How do we all ‘win’ because the Jets hired Gase? I mean, really.

  37. Let’s hope he has final say of the roster and brings matt burke as his DC. Gase is predictable, always out thinks himself? Doesnt stick with what’s working, never looks the you in the eye during press conferences and always throws his players under the bus. He may want to stick it to miami, but miami players will definitely want to destroy and embarrass him.

  38. I actually think this is a good hire. Hell, he got the fins to play .500 ball with journeyman Ryan Tannehill. He has a real QB now. It could be worse Jets fans…..

  39. I’m done with this joke of a team. They have a high draft pick, a ton of cap space, promising young QB, a stud safety…. and they hire the one freaking guy who can disrupt all of that.

    Congrats Pats fans Brady will still be winning the AFC East at the age of 60

  41. Ryan Tannehill showed more in his first year in the League than Sam Darnold did….so how has Sam Darnold shown he is one of the better QBs in the League? You also forget to mention that in Gase’s press conference after getting the Dolphins gig a few years ago he said he did it because of Ryan Tannehill.

    Darnold sucks…he’s the Jets version of Ryan Tannehill.

  42. People talk about Kingsbury, but I think the Gase hire worse. He literally rode the coattails of Peyton Manning into OC and HC gigs. He was exposed in Miami. Unbelievable.
    ________

    Was he exposed? What if it was him not being able to have a QB the with a skillset to run HIS offense the way it needs to be. I also feel he wasn’t given the best talent, Landry was traded, Gore is almost done, Amendola is aging an injured.

  45. He’ll drive the Jets fans crazy with his 3rd and 12 screen passes. He won’t know the Dolphins with a new coaching staff. The Phins know how he coaches. Game on!

  46. It’s obvious there’s too many teams that need head coaches so they have to take whatever they can get. Adam Gase is a DISASTER for the Jets.

  47. For the first time in my 68 years of my Jets fan hood I cried over a stupid move they made. Drafting Jamal Adams and Darnold gave me optimism for the future of this team, a team I could be proud to talk about to my grandkids for many years. Unfortunately our owners constantly lie to us fans and propagandize the NYDN just to let us all down. We all deserve better than this, all of us Jets fans really do deserve a winner but I am afraid I won’t be around to tell the tale.

