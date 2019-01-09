Jets land Adam Gase

Getty Images

The cross-pollination of the AFC East continues.

The same division that saw Bill Belichick jump from the Jets to the Patriots and Rex Ryan bounce from the Jets to the Bills now has another head coach staying in the quartet of rivals.

ESPN reports that the Jets will hire Adam Gase as the franchise’s next head coach.

Gase, who spent three years with the Dolphins, became the clear choice after Matt Rhule decided to stay put at Baylor. And Gase, who also was considered by the Cardinals and Packers, will inherit the franchise quarterback he never had in Miami, giving him the opportunity to develop Sam Darnold, who has shown that he can indeed become one of the better young quarterbacks in the game.

Gase led the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2016; the next two seasons were dragged down by a torrent of adversities.

And so Gase, who was fired by Stephen Ross, will now coach the team Ross once tried to buy. Gase also will get a chance to stick it to the Dolphins twice per year. Regardless of who emerges victorious in those games, we all win.