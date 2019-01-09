Kacy Rodgers expected to join Buccaneers coaching staff

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is bringing some familiar faces with him to Tampa to fill out the coaching staff.

Todd Bowles is set to be the defensive coordinator after serving in the same role during Arians’ first two seasons with the Cardinals. Bowles moved on to four years as the Jets’ head coach and it appears one of his top assistants from that time will be in Tampa as well.

Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that Kacy Rodgers is joining Arians’ staff in Tampa. Rodgers was the defensive coordinator for the Jets for the last four seasons and also coached with Bowles in Miami and Dallas.

Rodgers was a defensive line coach before making the move to coordinator and Marvez reports that Brenston Buckner, who coached the defensive line for Tampa in 2018, will not be retained as part of the new staff.