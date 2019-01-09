Kendall Fuller knows it’s going to hurt, has to push through

Getty Images

The Chiefs earned their bye week, and some of their players needed it more than others.

For cornerback Kendall Fuller, any day to heal helps, after the late-season injury which was a blow their defense could scarcely afford.

Fuller had surgery on his thumb the day after the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Chargers, but was back to play in the regular-season finale against the Raiders after missing just one week.

“I was close [in Seattle in Week 16], but I just kind of going out there and I was kind of testing it out against the bag,” Fuller said, via Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star. “Each time I hit it, I was just more and more painful. I think I was only a couple days out of surgery at that point.

“It’s been getting better week-in and week-out. At this point, It’s just one of those things where we know it’s going to hurt, but just try to protect it the best we can and go out there and get the adrenaline going and just hope you don’t feel it too much.”

Fuller went through a full practice Tuesday, while safety Eric Berry was limited with his persistent heel problem. Berry’s uncertain status from week to week makes Fuller’s presence imperative, at the time of year when teams can’t rely on offenses alone, no matter how good they are.