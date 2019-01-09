Kevin Stefanski will remain Vikings offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
Kevin Stefanski wound up as the runner-up for the head coaching job in Cleveland and his contract with the Vikings expired, but he won’t have to worry about finding a new home for the 2019 season.

Stefanski was promoted to offensive coordinator for the final three games of the 2018 season and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he’ll take the job on a permanent basis now that the Browns have gone in another direction.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the team would consider all options for the spot and Hue Jackson’s name came up in conjunction with the job, but the ultimately decided to stick with the familiar face. Stefanski was the quarterbacks coach before his in-season promotion and has been with the Vikings since 2006.

His charge for the 2019 season will be to get better production from a unit that took a step backward in quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ first season with the team. If he can’t and the Vikings fall short of the playoffs again, there may be bigger changes to come in Minnesota.

25 responses to “Kevin Stefanski will remain Vikings offensive coordinator

  2. guy saw the writing on the wall. While I don’t agree, Zimmer is nearing the end, 3yr extension coming next year at best. Stefanski plays his cards right and he’s in line to be the next HC. I’m a long time Vikings fan but this guy was unknown really to me even until this year. Cool to see how a guy works his way up from the bottom, must be a good dude to last this long in the organization. Hopefully this adds some continuity to the Offense this offseason.

  7. My Packers should have hired this guy. Now we’re headed back to the ’80s.

  10. He must be confident the team isn’t gonna be looking for a new GM or HC. They will probably be extended shortly. They just need to land some talent with an early draft pick. KS gets another shot at Fangio and the Broncos at home next season. Let’s go!

  11. The last 3 games of the season were not a success. Did anyone notice we missed the playoffs? Time for change anyone? Zimmer will panic next season after 4 games at 1-3 and fire Stefanski.

    Again, where is Zygi Wilf? What a mess.

  12. What’s the over/under on how many games before Zimmer tosses him under the bus?

    We are assured that Zimmer will burn thru at least 2 OC’s in 2019, will he attempt to set a record and go for 3?

    It’s sad but watching a dumpster fire is always entertaining.

  13. Of course they’re sticking with Stefanski. Who else are they going to get? Who would sign on to what is obviously a short-term gig given Zimmer is not getting a contract extension.

  15. This is not a big surprise, as it was pretty clear the Browns football guys wanted to keep it in house. If Speilman gets him an O-line, Stefansky should do just fine; however, if and when he does, the Vikings will be forced to find another O-coordinator when he gets a head coaching gig next year. Then again, it’s a pleasant problem to have your coaches interviewing for head coaching jobs rather than the other way around.

  18. This is a positive.

    Stefanski was a free agent and it only made sense for him to go through the HC interview process. It’s a good sign that he was a finalist for one of the openings.

    But I’m happy to keep him in Minnesota where he’s spent his entire coaching career. The players know him and the other coaches know him. He understands what Zimmer wants.

    I’m interested to see what he rolls out when he has more than a week to prepare for being an OC.

  21. When it counted most and against a good defense, this offense put up 164 yards against the Bears. I’m glad they kept this guy and have have Cousins coming back. That window sure did close in a hurry in Minny.

    SKOLOLOL!

  23. Speilman needs to take a lesson from Chris Ballard in Indy. His first step as GM was to protect the teams MVP by drafting O line in the 1st 2 rounds. Here’s hoping Rick doesn’t try to get cute again and trade back or trade up, just stay the hell where you are and draft the best O lineman available. Then start getting some other pieces like a big, fast WR target, a stud LB or safety, a TE that can run among those other picks. With that, the O should be much improved. With all the hamstring injuries this year the S & C coach may want to re-think his program as well.

