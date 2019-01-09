Kliff Kingsbury in October: I would take Kyler Murray with the first pick if I could

Getty Images

In late October, Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech and roughly a month away from being fired from that position by the school. Kingsbury was preparing to face Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners with likely very little thought in his mind about coaching in the NFL any time in the near future.

Kingsbury was asked about his thoughts on Murray and the superlatives flowed from there.

“Kyler, I mean, he’s a freak, man,” Kingsbury said, via Eric Kelly of KLBK. “… Kyler is a freak. I’ve followed him since he was a sophomore in high school. Just think the world of him and what he can do on a football field. I’ve never seen one better in high school and he’s starting to show it now at the college level. I don’t have enough good things to say about him. He’s phenomenal.

“I’ve never seen him have a poor outing. Not one, which at quarterback is impossible to do but he’s done it. I’d take him with the first pick of the draft if I could. I know he’s signed up to play baseball but he is a dominant football player and I would take him with the first pick.”

Just over two months later, Kingsbury is an NFL head coach with the Arizona Cardinals, who just happen to have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Murray is expected by the Oakland A’s to declare for the NFL Draft this weekend.

The Cardinals did just select a quarterback last year in the first round in Josh Rosen. Kingsbury could be equally as excited to work with Rosen as he would be by the idea of selecting Murray at the top of the draft. However, the fact that he now has the opportunity to do the exact thing he said he would do should he have the opportunity to make the first pick in the draft is going to be incredibly interesting to see play out.