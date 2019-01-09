Kliff Kingsbury on Josh Rosen: “Hard to find a guy who throws it better”

Getty Images

The Cardinals introduced Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and there was little doubt about what landed him the job.

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill talked about the “output of his offenses” while he was a head coach at Texas Tech and offensive assistant at other schools and noted how many things from the college game have filtered into the NFL.

“I do think there’s a lot of things we did at Texas Tech that can be successful,” Kingsbury said.

General Manager Steve Keim added that developing 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen was an “important piece of the puzzle” when they looked for Steve Wilks’ replacement. Kingsbury said he hasn’t done extensive work on studying Rosen, but that it is “hard to find a guy that throws it better” than the Cardinals quarterback.

Kingsbury also said that he will be calling the offensive plays because it’s an important part of his relationship with Rosen and it seemed clear on Wednesday that their relationship will be a defining one for Kingsbury’s tenure in Arizona.