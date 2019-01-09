Melvin Gordon gets rest day Wednesday

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon is getting a rest day. He won’t practice Wednesday, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN.

Gordon still is expected to play in the divisional round game, but he could use a day off with a pair of sore knees and an ankle issue.

He played 32 of 73 snaps in last weekend’s victory over the Ravens, getting 18 touches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon has not played many snaps or had many touches since the Nov. 25 game against the Cardinals. He has had no more than 42 snaps and no more than 18 touches in the past seven games.

Center Mike Pouncey also is sitting out practice Wednesday.