Mike Tomlin reportedly wants to beef up his coaching staff

The Steelers may not be finished losing assistants, but it appears they want to add beyond the number of departing coaches.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wants to add to his staff, bringing another full-time assistant beyond the staff he carried last year.
It’s unclear what the position would be, but Tomlin clearly needs to work on many things after a tumultuous year.
He already let outside linebackers coach Joey Porter and running backs coach James Saxon go, and offensive line coach Mike Munchak is a finalist for the Broncos head coaching job.
Adding numbers alone won’t solve the problems the Steelers had last year, but the fact Tomlin’s considering structural changes is a sign that he realizes he needs to adapt himself.