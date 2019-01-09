NFL, union agree: No impropriety on Eric Reid PED tests

January 9, 2019
Panthers safety Eric Reid believes he’s being unfairly targeted by performance-enhancing drug tests. The league and the player’s union both say that’s not the case.

In a joint statement from the NFL and the NFL Players Association, both said that they have investigated Reid’s claims and found no reason to believe the PED tests he has taken have been anything other than random selections that all players are subjected to.

“We take any claim questioning the integrity of our collectively bargained performance enhancing drug policy seriously,” the statement said. “We asked the independent administrator of the policy to review and produce a report on the claims of targeting. A copy of this report, which contains personal and confidential testing information, has been provided to Eric Reid. We will not breach any player’s confidentiality, but can confirm that the report documents the dates he was randomly selected for testing and the actual dates of the drug tests. The report also demonstrates that Mr. Reid’s tests were randomly generated via computer algorithm and that his selection for testing was normal when compared with the number of tests players were randomly selected for throughout the league during the time that he was on an active roster. There is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing.”

If this statement were coming only from the NFL, it would be easy to dismiss. But when it comes jointly from the league and the union, it’s much harder to make the case that this is some kind of conspiracy against Reid. It’s in the union’s interests to ensure that its members are treated fairly, and the union accepts that Reid has not been targeted.

If Reid is not satisfied, one step he could take is something that the confidentiality policy does not permit the league and union to do: Release the full report, and let fans and the media see and judge for themselves whether it is persuasive.

27 responses to “NFL, union agree: No impropriety on Eric Reid PED tests

  1. You don’t say?! I mean, the NFL could easily say to the Union, “Hey, do you really wanna fight us over ONE guy? THIS one guy? This guy isn’t even that good, is bad for business, is starting fights in the media with other union members who ARE upstanding members of society and likely won’t be on a team next year anyways. Make like Elsa and let it go.” and the Union said, “You’re right. No impropriety whatsoever!”

  7. Look, I don’t support Kap’s protests, the kneeling, or anything of that. But to act like this is just random…come on. If I recall, on this site a commenter figured out the odds based on the # of players in the league and the # tested each week, and the odds of this happening were something like .0002% or something.

  8. It really doesn’t matter if the odds are very long. People win the lottery and those are a stupid small possibility.

    In the immortal words of Lloyd Christmas, “So you’re saying there’s a chance.”

  9. So we are to believe it because the player’s union said it is so. The same player’s union that has Malcolm Jenkins as their face right now. The Malcolm Jenkins that was called out as a fraud by Reid earlier this year.
    I’m tired of hearing about this also and Reid passed everyone one of those tests so it really is a non-story but don’t try to sell to me that the NFL player’s union has Reid’s back anymore than the NFL league office does.

  10. No surprise. The random list of ten players on each team who are to be tested, are submitted to the NFLPA every week prior to those players getting tested. The NFLPA basically had all the info prior to Reid’s unfounded accusations, which meant the NFLPA felt there was nothing abnormal going on. There are probably at least four to five other players who are tested as frequently as Reid. However, due to confidentiality, we will never get that info released to the public.

  11. We will not breach any player’s confidentiality, but can confirm that the report documents the dates he was randomly selected for testing and the actual dates of the drug tests.

    Notice there was no mention of how many tests he actually had. They didn’t verify his story. You’d think if that was the case it would be mentioned. In essence this story confirms that Eric Reid was not being truthful about the amount of times he has been tested.

    Additionally, once it was pointed out that his math was faulty (one week it’s five tests and the next week it’s seven tests) we haven’t heard any more from him about it. I get the feeling he was not being truthful about the number. This isn’t going to win him any fans.

  13. God, how I wish Reid would “Release the full report, and let fans and the media see and judge for themselves whether it is persuasive.” – but I know that’s never going to happen. That would only dispel his victimhood status and then he’d have to find some other way to distract and divide whatever team he’s playing for…

  14. Just because the tests were assigned via generated via computer algorithm doesn’t mean they were not biased. Google uses a computer algorithm to decide which search results we see first. A computer algorithm could be programmed with parameters to seek out trouble players or even players that have grudges against 345 Park Ave.

  15. Reid wasted a lot of people’s time and money investigating his conspiracy theory.

    Reid clearly thinks he is way more important than he actually is and that the “system” is out to get him.

  17. This is just another example of the culture of victimization. Everything is someone else’s fault. You are fortunate to be making millions playing a game and if you have to be subjected to random PED testing then that sounds like a small price to pay.
    #HTTR
    #FireBruceAllen
    #SellTheTeam

  21. I retired from the dot and know all about drug testing. I did the employee orientation and I explained to our drivers, the testing is random but you could very easily because it is random, be picked numerous times while others are not.
    Think of slot machines. The pay outs are random. I’ve sat at a computer that ate my money while the person next to me was hitting little jackpots every fourth pull.
    Another fallacy is we dont know how often they test either. I do know that they do not put all names in the hat for each test but a small sample of people are picked by the computer and those people go into the bin or whatever to be selected. So if you name ends up in the small batch of people you chances go way up.
    Last drug testing is only random until you fail one. Then its a different situation from then on.

  22. So if you’re not using, not really that big of a deal. I’d be happy to pee in a cup a couple times a month if I were paid a couple million dollars a year.

  23. accipiterq says:
    January 9, 2019 at 9:27 am
    Look, I don’t support Kap’s protests, the kneeling, or anything of that. But to act like this is just random…come on. If I recall, on this site a commenter figured out the odds based on the # of players in the league and the # tested each week, and the odds of this happening were something like .0002% or something.

    ————————————————-
    That commenter was wrong, it’s not done league-wide, the algorithm is run 32 times. There are 32 teams, each having 53 active players, 10 players tested per team. So that’s what the algorithm is run against, 53 active players, which makes the incidence of having your name pulled frequently higher than it would be if the algorithm was run once against the entire player base. Most people have no concept of “random”, they think there should be some sort of balance where 1 person gets picked every 5th time or so, but that’s the opposite of random. Every time they run that algorithm against a team all 53 players are available for testing, they don’t take out the names of the 10 guys that were tested the previous week. Reid doesn’t get that and neither do most people so they can only come up with conspiracy.

  27. The best part of the “trials and tribulations” of eric reid
    is when eric reid tried to play the victim during his grievance
    against the Cincinnati Bengals and Bengals owner mike brown.

    Bengals owner mike brown is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

    He might be cheap… but… he ain’t stupid.

