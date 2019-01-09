Nick Foles off injury report; Eagles list Michael Bennett as did not practice

Getty Images

The Eagles participated in a walk-through Wednesday, but several big names were on their required injury report.

Quarterback Carson Wentz (back) remains out. The Eagles also estimated that defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) would not have practiced.

Bennett missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices last week before fully participating Friday, and he played 54 of 64 defensive snaps against the Bears.

Receiver Alshon Jeffery (ribs), left tackle Jason Peters (quadricep), receiver Golden Tate (knee), receiver Mike Wallace (ankle), linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring) and cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) were listed as limited.

The good news is quarterback Nick Foles is off the report. Foles was limited in last Wednesday’s practice with a rib injury before having full practices Thursday and Friday of last week.

And he now appears healed up.