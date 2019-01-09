Nick Foles: Saints thrashing helped focus the Eagles

Getty Images

Here’s how positive Nick Foles is — he can make a 41-point loss into a good thing.

The Eagles quarterback said the Week 11 loss to the Saints (which he didn’t play in) was a springboard for the team, and helped harden them for what would become another impressive playoff push.

“That game has helped us become the team we are today,” Foles said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “Going through that, that’s not easy as a team to lose like that. But there was never a pointing of the finger. It actually brought us closer. It can separate a team or it can bring us closer, and it brought us closer.”

After that 48-7 beating, the Eagles were 4-6 and didn’t appear to be heading anywhere. When Carson Wentz‘s back became an issue, it didn’t look much better.

The Eagles also have to answer questions about whether the Saints were running up the score on them, after safety Malcolm Jenkins flipped the bird at Saints coach Sean Payton after a late touchdown. All that will be filed away in advance of this week’s divisional round game.

“At that point in time, obviously, that’s the low point of our season. But at no point did we doubt that we have the locker room,” Jenkins said. “We just knew that we had to put it together. Since then, I think we responded and earned our opportunity to go back down there.”

Winning five of six after that game suggests the Eagles responded correctly, and last week’s miraculous win over the Bears might be a sign that this result could be quite different.