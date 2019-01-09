OU tackle Bobby Evans will enter NFL draft

Getty Images

Oklahoma left tackle Bobby Evans is forgoing his final season to enter the NFL draft.

Evans announced his decision on social media Wednesday.

“I am incredibly grateful for the growth, wisdom and the invaluable experiences over the past four years,” Evans tweeted.

The redshirt junior started 40 games in three seasons.

He played better as a sophomore at right tackle than he did this season at left tackle. He made second-team All-Big 12 in his final season in Norman.

Cody Ford, Marquise Brown and Rodney Anderson already announced they are leaving OU a year early.