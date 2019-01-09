Packers grant Joe Philbin permission to interview with Vikings

Getty Images

The Packers have granted Joe Philbin permission to interview for the offensive line job with the Vikings, Bob McGinn of bobmcginnfootball.com reports.

The Vikings are seeking a permanent replacement for Tony Sparano, who died of heart disease last July.

Philbin spent 10 years in Green Bay in two different stints, including serving as offensive coordinator for 12 games this season and four games as interim head coach after the Packers fired Mike McCarthy.

He was the Dolphins’ head coach from 2012-15.

Philbin has experience as an offensive line coach, having held that job previously in Green Bay and Indianapolis as well as the college ranks.