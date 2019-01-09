Panthers won’t bring back Thomas Davis

Getty Images

Linebacker Thomas Davis said after the season that he wanted to stay with the Panthers. The Panthers, though, don’t want Davis for a 15th season.

The Panthers informed Davis on Monday they are not bringing him back for 2019.

Davis relayed the news in a video he posted on social media, saying he plans to continue his career.

“I’ve loved and cherished every moment that we’ve had in Carolina,” an emotional Davis said. “Carolina is always going to be home for me and my family, but I’m not retiring. I feel like I have way too much football left in me to walk around from the game right now. I want to keep playing; I’m going to keep playing. Hopefully someone’s going to give me that opportunity. But Panther Nation, just know that in no way did I ever imagine putting on another uniform. Still to this day don’t want to do it, but I want to play football.”

Davis started 158 games, totaling 1,111 tackles, 28 sacks and 13 interceptions after the Panthers made him the 14th overall choice in 2005.

He becomes a free agent in March.