Report: Bengals could be nearing decision

January 9, 2019
With three jobs filled and five to go, it appears others are close to decisions.

According to Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals could be close to a decision, as he notes “it appears the interviewing portion of the search is over.”

There was a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network over the weekend they still wanted to talk to some coaches involved in the playoffs, but it’s unclear if they’ll wait.

So far, the Bengals have interviewed former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, internal candidates Darrin Simmons, Bill Lazor, and Hue Jackson, along with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels turned down a chance to interview for the job.

20 responses to “Report: Bengals could be nearing decision

  2. I bet Bengals owner mike brown and family’s head coaching choice
    is a flavorless, unimaginative choice that saves money through
    hiring a powerless, vanilla sheep with no opinion.

  3. What a mostly depressing list from which to choose. I predict it’ll be Joseph or Jackson so Mike Brown can keep his comfort factor. And the Bengals tradition of being the laughing stock of the NFL can remain intact.

  5. Whoever they hire will be there for 15 years no matter what their record is

  7. I check NFL updates cautiously and with a sinking feeling in my gut, that Mike Brown will announce Jackson, Joseph, Lazor, or Simmons as the team’s next HC.

  10. Taylor, Monken and Bieniemy are the only decent options on that list. Bengals fans want nothing to do with any internal candidates…this includes Vance Joseph, who used to coach our secondary and was terrible in Denver.

  12. It will be whoever doesn’t push for an indoor practice facility.

    137 days of rain in Cincinnati and violent shifts in weather… but… no indoor facility.

    It would cost the brown family money.

  15. Hue Jackson being hired would be hilarious.

    Hue Jackson winning a playoff game or a superbowl would be the weirdest thing in the NFL surpassing the time Tebow was the biggest star in the nfl for 9 weeks.

  17. Look for it to be the cheapest option. I’m surprised he didn’t interview the janitor too. He would do it for minimum wage probably. That would definitely tilt the field in his favor.

  18. Only the Bengals would hire a coach with 0.205% win pct.
    Bengals Motto = ‘Only the Worst would do!
    Things are looking up! Hue Jackson would move from the worst NFL coach of the SB era to the Worst ever NFL coach if the Bengals went 1-15 in 2019 !

  19. “Bengals fans want nothing to do with any internal candidates”
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    Eric Bieniemy played four seasons for the terrible 1990’s Cincinnati Bengals.

    Bieniemy should have been cut after his second season in Cincinnati.

    So… The brown family will hire him knowing that Bieniemy
    knows he owes the brown family a “thank you” for keeping him on the roster.

    EASILY CONTROLLABLE = NO practice field and low employee salaries

  20. It would be absolutely dumbfounding if HJ was made a HC so soon after his time at the Browns. He could be one again. But I have to feel that the players and fan base would revolt!

