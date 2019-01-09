Report: Bengals could be nearing decision

Getty Images

With three jobs filled and five to go, it appears others are close to decisions.

According to Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals could be close to a decision, as he notes “it appears the interviewing portion of the search is over.”

There was a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network over the weekend they still wanted to talk to some coaches involved in the playoffs, but it’s unclear if they’ll wait.

So far, the Bengals have interviewed former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, internal candidates Darrin Simmons, Bill Lazor, and Hue Jackson, along with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels turned down a chance to interview for the job.