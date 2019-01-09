Report: Cardinals interested in Texas State coach as coordinator

Getty Images

One of Kliff Kingsbury’s biggest challenges as a rookie coach will be building a staff.

And it appears he’s interested in tapping into his college connections to start.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Kingsbury is interested in Texas State coach Jake Spavital for his offensive coordinator job.

Kingsbury seems likely to call his own plays, as his offensive wizardry was the reason he got a job after going 35-40 and getting fired at Texas Tech.

The 33-year-old Spavital just took the Texas State job last November, which would make his situation similar to Kingsbury’s glorious Southern Cal era.

The two coached together at the University of Houston, and Spavital’s previous job he actually worked at was as offensive coordinator at West Virginia. Spavital followed Kingsbury at Texas A&M, where he worked with Johnny Manziel.