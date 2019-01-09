Report: Matt Rhule staying at Baylor

Posted by Charean Williams on January 9, 2019, 7:35 PM EST
Getty Images

Baylor coach Matt Rhule won’t be the Jets’ next head coach.

Rhule sent a text message to his staff “indicating” he’s staying at Baylor, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Not long before Rapoport’s tweet, Jessica Morrey of KCEN in Waco asked Rhule whether he was leaving. “I’m still in Waco,” Rhule told her.

Rhule, 43, interviewed with the Jets over the weekend and was the favorite for the job.

The sticking point, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, was the coaching staff. The team was not satisfied with the quality of staff that Rhule could put together, and he wanted to hire his own staff.

He has coached on both sides of the ball and in the college and pro ranks, including serving as an assistant offensive line coach on Tom Coughlin’s staff with the Giants in 2012. Rhule, a native New Yorker, has turned around programs at Temple and Baylor.

Rhule interviewed with the Colts last year, but withdrew his name from consideration a day after news leaked of his interview.

  1. It’s not a “sticking point “ when a coach can’t pick or have his own staff. It should be a non starter. Can’t imagine who will accept this spot if they have no say in who their staff will be. The

  3. He is a college coach who has no nfl staff that’s why the jets were helping him first post. Clearly you don’t get that. And thank god I didn’t want him anywhere close too the jets stay at Baylor. Not at all a good candidate cuz he turned around temple and Baylor lol okay keep doing that good work I’ll pass and thank god the jets did as well not what we need

  4. It’s not a “sticking point “ when a coach can’t pick or have his own staff. It should be a non starter. Can’t imagine who will accept this spot if they have no say in who their staff will be.

    ——————–

    It wasn’t that he had no say, it was that the Front Office wasn’t convinced he had the connections to coaches they thought would make good enough coordinators. It’s unlikely coordinators like Williams, Monken, etc want to work under a brand new HC out of College when they feel they could’ve done a better job. It’s likely Rhule would’ve had to dip into the College ranks for his coordinators and with a young team like the Jets, they need experienced leadership.

  5. He’s smart. He’ll win more games at Baylor in one year than the Jets will win in the next decade.

