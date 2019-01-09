Report: Oakland A’s expect Kyler Murray to enter NFL Draft

Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics expect Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray to declare for the NFL Draft this weekend, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Athletics selected Murray with their first-round pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft and signed him to a $4.6 million deal to play baseball. Murray was expected to begin his baseball career after one more season as quarterback at Oklahoma. Murray won the Heisman Trophy this season in college football.

According to the report, Murray has an invitation to big-league camp with the Athletics this spring. The A’s position players are scheduled to report to the team’s training complex on Feb. 15. However, the NFL Combine is 11 days later in Indianapolis and would be an important event for Murray to attend if he’s strongly considering playing football instead.

Murray would have to return the signing bonus from his contract to the Athletics should he elect to play football instead. The report cites a source saying Murray is leaning toward playing football.

Murray passed for 4,361 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year for Oklahoma. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.