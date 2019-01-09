Report: Todd Bowles to Bucs not final, could replace Vic Fangio with Bears

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced that Bruce Arians will be their new head coach on Tuesday and that news was accompanied by word that Todd Bowles would be the team’s defensive coordinator.

The fit makes sense given Bowles’ history with Arians and availability for a job after being fired by the Jets at the end of the regular season, but a report on Wednesday indicates that things may play out differently.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that nothing has been finalized in Tampa and that Bowles could wind up as the choice to replace Vic Fangio at defensive coordinator with the Bears. Fangio is set to become the next head coach of the Broncos.

Biggs reports that Bowles and Bears head coach Matt Nagy, whose father coached Bowles in high school, have “spoken multiple times” about Bowles coming to Chicago. The two men were also on the same Eagles staff in 2012.