Robert Kraft honored as 2019 Genesis Prize Laureate

Genesis Prize Foundation

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has two pockets full of Super Bowl rings. He soon will have one of the most prestigious awards that the Jewish community can bestow.

The Genesis Prize Foundation has announced that Kraft will receive the 2019 Genesis Prize Laureate.

Described as the “Jewish Nobel” by Time, the $1 million Genesis Prize, presented by the Prime Minister of Israel, will be awarded to Kraft in June. The honor is determined based on outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values and Israel. Kraft will donate the award to initiatives that fight anti-Semitism and other forms of prejudice, along with battling efforts to delegitimize Israel.

“I am honored to receive the Genesis Prize and thank the Genesis Prize Foundation for its recognition and willingness to direct my prize monies to such worthy causes,” Kraft said in a release. “This award amplifies my ability to raise both awareness and additional funds to fight anti-Semitism, attempts to delegitimize Israel and other forms of prejudices. It is important that we continue to support organizations that focus on combatting prejudices by building bridges and uniting people of different backgrounds.”

The award, and Kraft’s commitment to fighting anti-Semitism and other forms of prejudice, come at a time when anti-Semitism and racially-motivated hate crimes are on the rise. To raise further funds and awareness for these efforts, the New England Revolution (owned by Kraft) will host the Chelsea Football Club in a benefit match at Gillette Stadium in May. All the proceeds will be directed initiatives to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of prejudice.