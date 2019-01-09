Ron Rivera to continue to call Panthers defense

Getty Images

The Panthers have made some staff changes, and more are probably coming, but there will be stability in one regard.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will continue to call the defense next season.

Rivera took over play-calling from defensive coordinator Eric Washington in Week 13, in the midst of the seven-game losing streak that torpedoed their season.

He won’t be the only head coach in his division doing so, as Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has also said he intends to call plays after firing defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel.

The Panthers fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and secondary coach Jeff Imamura during the season, and let wide receivers coach Lance Taylor go last week.

They’re interviewing former Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell (who interviewed for the head coaching job when Rivera got it), and could try to bring back former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks.