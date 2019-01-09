Russell Wilson will replace Aaron Rodgers in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Seahawks’ season is over, but Russell Wilson‘s is not.

The team announced Wednesday that its star quarterback will replace Aaron Rodgers in the Pro Bowl. Rodgers withdrew, citing an injury.

It marks the sixth Pro Bowl nod for Wilson, who was the Offensive MVP of the 2016 all-star game.

He will join teammates Michael Dickson and Bobby Wagner in Orlando. Six other Seahawks were selected as alternates, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, giving running back Chris Carson, defensive end Frank Clark, return specialist Tyler Lockett, safety Bradley McDougald, linebacker K.J. Wright and guard J.R. Sweezy a chance to play in the game as a replacement.