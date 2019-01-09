San Diego mayor says there’s been no communication with Raiders

Getty Images

It’s unclear where the Raiders are going to play home games during the 2019 season, but talk of San Diego providing them a landing spot appears to be premature.

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Raiders had reached out to the office of San Diego’s mayor to discuss the possibility of playing games in the former home of the Chargers. Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office responded by saying that was not the case.

“Our office has not been in communication with the Raiders,” spokesman Craig Gustafson said, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

The city of Oakland sued the Raiders and the NFL in December regarding the team’s impending move to Las Vegas and the team has been exploring other venues over the last month. AT&T Park in San Francisco has been raised as a possibility and so has planting a flag in London, although the latter option is not seen as a particularly likely one.