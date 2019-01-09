Seahawks fire head strength and conditioning coach Chris Carlisle

Getty Images

The Seahawks have elected to fire head strength and conditioning coach Chris Carlisle after nine seasons with the franchise.

The move was first reported by Brady Henderson of ESPN.com and confirmed to PFT by a league source.

Carlisle first joined a Pete Carroll coaching staff at USC in 2001 when Carroll was hired as head coach of the Trojans. After nine seasons at USC, Carroll came to Seattle in 2010. Carlisle followed and has served in the role throughout Carroll’s tenure in Seattle.

A year ago, Carroll fired his offensive coordinator (Darrell Bevell), defensive coordinator (Kris Richard) and offensive line coach (Tom Cable) in an effort to rejuvenate the team and freshen up the voices. Carroll said he didn’t anticipate any major changes to his coaching staff this offseason.

Nevertheless, Carlisle is one spot in their staff they apparently felt needed addressing following the 2018 season.