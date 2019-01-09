Source: Eric Reid overstated the number of times he was tested

Getty Images

The report generated by the NFL-NFLPA joint administrator for the PED testing program concludes that Eric Reid wasn’t targeted for random testing. It also concludes he wasn’t tested as often as he has suggested.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports, and PFT has confirmed, that the investigation commissioned by the NFL and the NFLPA reveals that Reid was not tested as many times as he claimed to be tested.

That’s one of the possible explanations we identified several weeks back, as Reid’s repeated complaints about retaliation for his collusion grievance gathered steam. Many assumed Reid was providing accurate information about the raw number of tests when, according to the report generated by the independent company that has administered the PED testing program for at least 25 years, Reid wasn’t.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Reid was tested on a number of occasions that would fall within the characterization of “normal” — no more, and no less.

Reid has yet to react to the NFL-NFLPA statement or to the news that he wasn’t tested as often as he claimed to have been tested. If he disputes the findings of the report, he can always file a grievance or pursue other legal action.