Terron Armstead: If I can play, I’m playing

Getty Images

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead had a limited practice as he attempts to work his way back from a torn pectoral muscle. The Pro Bowler has played only 38 snaps since his injury in Week 10, playing only in Week 16 before aggravating the injury.

The only question is whether he physically is able to play.

“It’s not a choice,” Armstead said, via Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune. “If I can play, I’m playing.”

The rest of the Saints’ starting offensive line practiced Wednesday, too.

Left guard Andrus Peat (hand), right guard Larry Warford (knee) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) were limited. Jermon Bushrod, who filled in while Armstead missed five games earlier this season, also was limited with a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Alex Okafor (knee) was limited Wednesday as well, while safety Chris Banjo (knee) and receiver Ted Ginn (knee) were full participants.