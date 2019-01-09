Thomas Rawls signs with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars have added an experienced running back to their offseason roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have signed Thomas Rawls.

Rawls appeared in one game for the Bengals during the 2018 season after signing with them in September. He was with the Jets for training camp and the preseason, but failed to make the team. He spent the first three years of his career with the Seahawks and has run 314 times for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of his career.

Given his recent history, the Rawls move may not amount to anything significant for the 2019 season. There could be more impactful backfield moves to come in Jacksonville, however.

The Jags have moved to strip Leonard Fournette‘s contract of guaranteed money, which would make it easier to move on without him should it hold up after a grievance is heard. Carlos Hyde is signed for two more years, but T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant are both set for free agency.