Titans G.M. confident Marcus Mariota can learn another language

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson compared learning a new offense to learning a new language.

If that’s the case, quarterback Marcus Mariota could work at the United Nations when he’s done with football.

With the Packers hiring Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, Mariota will now be onto his fifth offensive coordinator since he was drafted in 2015.

“It is always challenging when you are talking about new terminology, and concepts. I kind of liken it to learning a foreign language, and he is on his fifth language now,” Titans G.M. Jon Robinson said , via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “But we’ll do our best to try and help the team and keep a lot of that the same. We’ll talk to coach [Mike] Vrabel and we’re still just going through that process now about the direction that we’re going to go.

“But it is always difficult with any player when there is change because you have to learn new things. One thing was called ‘this’ with this coach, and now this is called ‘that.’ . . .

“Marcus is a smart guy. We’ll work at it. Whatever we ask of him from a studying and learning and terminology standpoint, I am confident that he’ll definitely put the time in to try and be his best.”

Robinson also said that he was confident Mariota would be healthy and ready for the coming season, after he was held out of the decisive regular season finale because of neck and foot injuries. He said the decision to hold him out of the loser-leaves-town game against the Colts was made with the future in mind.

A future which, once again, will be conducted in a new tongue.