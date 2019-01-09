Titans hire a new strength and conditioning coach

Getty Images

The Titans have an opening at offensive coordinator with Matt LaFleur moving to Green Bay as the new head coach of the Packers, but they addressed a different spot on Mike Vrabel‘s staff on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have hired Frank Piraino as their new strength and conditioning coach. He takes over for Tom Kanavy, who worked for the team for three years and was let go last week.

Piraino comes to Tennessee after spending the last six years at Boston College. He’s also worked at Temple, Marshall, Florida and Notre Dame over the course of his college coaching career.

There’s been no word yet on who the Titans are considering to take over for LaFleur and whoever gets hired will be the team’s fifth offensive coordinator since quarterback Marcus Mariota was drafted.