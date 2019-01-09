Todd Gurley eager to get back on field to see how knee responds

Getty Images

Todd Gurley understands the questions about his injured knee, but he hopes to put those to rest with his performance in Saturday night’s divisional-round game against the Cowboys.

“I haven’t been on the field in the last two weeks, so it’s like ‘Why is Todd not on the field? It’s his knee, so we want to know how his knee is doing and get an update,’” Gurley told reporters Wednesday when asked if he was tired of questions about his knee. “Then, I don’t have to keep getting tweets and Instagrams all day. They could just watch this video, see how my knee is doing. They’re either going to believe it or think I’m lying. It’s cool. It’s cool.

“I’m really just eager to get back on the field and then just see how it responds. Then, hopefully we have some new questions next week and not about the knee.”

So how’s the knee, Todd?

“It’s good,” Gurley said. “. . .See how I wake up and feel tomorrow. But everything went pretty good today, so just super excited about that, honestly.”

Gurley hasn’t played since Dec. 16, missing the final two regular-season games with left knee inflammation. He was limited in both practices this week as he works his way back.

“He got a kick out of joking with me that he was real sore today,” coach Sean McVay said. “I didn’t think it was that funny.”