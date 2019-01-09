Todd Gurley remains limited

Getty Images

Running back Todd Gurley remained limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The All-Pro running back hasn’t played since Dec. 16, missing the final two regular-season games with left knee inflammation. He said last week he hoped to practice some this week to help get him back in football shape.

The Rams expect Gurley to play, which is welcome news considering he scored 21 touchdowns, including 17 rushing, in 14 games.

The Rams added defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks to their injury report Wednesday, listing him as limited with a thigh injury.

Defensive back Blake Countess (concussion) remained limited and safety Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) had a full practice again.