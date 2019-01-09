Tyler Eifert: “No question” I’ll get back to being player I was

Getty Images

If it’s the offseason, it’s time for an update on how Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is recovering from a season-ending injury.

It’s torn ligaments in the right ankle this time, which is a familiar spot to be in for Eifert as he tore ligaments in his left ankle at the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season. He’s dealt with back issues between the two ankle injuries and has appeared in 14 games over the last three seasons.

That hasn’t dimmed Eifert’s expectations for what he’ll be able to do on the field. Eifert is back to jogging for 20 minutes at a time and said he has “no question” that he can get “back to where I was” when he caught 13 touchdowns during the 2015 season. As an impending free agent, Eifert has no idea where he’ll be as he tries to make that comeback.

“Just have to see how it plays out. I don’t know where I stand,” Eifert said, via the team’s website. “I don’t have any expectations right now. I don’t know if I’m still wanted. Just have to figure that out.”

Wherever Eifert winds up, expectations for what he’ll bring to the team will be written in pencil rather than ink.