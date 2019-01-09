Vikings announce Kevin Stefanski’s return

Getty Images

The Vikings confirmed that Kevin Stefanski will be returning to the team as their offensive coordinator in 2019.

The announcement came after reports earlier on Wednesday that Stefanski would stay in Minnesota after interviewing for the Browns’ head coaching job. Freddie Kitchens is expected to be officially announced as the new head coach in Cleveland.

“Kevin is a smart young coach with a bright future,” head coach Mike Zimmer said in a statement. “I’m happy to have him take over the offensive coordinator job. His work ethic and teaching ability have been obvious to me behind the scenes since I came here five years ago. He’s well respected by coaches and players both and I know he’s up to the task.”

The 2019 season is the final one on Zimmer’s current contract and he said last week that he’s comfortable coaching out the year without any extension. If that’s how things go on the contract front and Stefanski’s not up to the task, the chances both men are looking for jobs next year could be good.